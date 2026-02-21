Young man fatally stabbed outside mosque in central England during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

UK police have launched a murder investigation after a young man was stabbed to death outside a mosque in England's West Midlands during celebrations of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Officers were called over reports of disorder outside a place of worship on Oldbury Road in Smethwick, near Birmingham, on Friday evening. The young man, 18, was found in critical condition and died at the scene.

Two other young men, ages 19 and 22, were also injured in the incident and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives said that though the fatal stabbing occurred during Ramadan it is not currently being treated as religiously or racially aggravated.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We're working to establish the full circumstances and who was involved.

"We're reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries in the area."

Police said inquiries remain ongoing as officers seek to determine how the violence unfolded and who was responsible.









