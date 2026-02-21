Merz hopes for relief after Trump tariff verdict but uncertainty lingers

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Saturday he expected ⁠the burden on German companies ⁠to ease after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked down a large part of President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, but warned of the "poison" of more uncertainty.

Speaking to ⁠several German broadcasters, Merz said he would closely coordinate with other European Union countries on a joint position ahead of his upcoming trip to the United States but would stress that the tariffs were harming the U.S.

In a decision that will ripple through the global economy, the top U.S. court on Friday struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs imposed under a law meant for use in national emergencies.

But while many ⁠businesses ⁠cheered, worries persist that the ruling may make trade relations even more messy after trade deals reached in difficult negotiations last year.

When asked whether the tariff burden on Germany's economy would now ease, Merz told state broadcaster ARD: "I expect it, but above all, I hope it will be successful, and I want to try to make it clear to ⁠the American government that tariffs harm everyone."

He added: "We will have a very clear European position on this, because tariff policy is a matter for the European Union, not individual member states, and I will go to Washington with a coordinated European position."

Merz said the ruling appeared to leave sectoral tariffs such as those ⁠on ‌cars, ‌steel and aluminium in place, and noted that ⁠Trump had already imposed a ‌new 10% levy on imports from all countries. Later on Saturday, Trump said he would raise ⁠it to 15%.

"The biggest poison for the economies ⁠of Europe and the U.S. is this constant uncertainty about ⁠tariffs. And this uncertainty must end," Merz told the RTL broadcaster in a separate interview.









