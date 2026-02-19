France-based group calls for boycott of Israeli-origin dates

The France-based EuroPalestine Association called Wednesday for a boycott of dates sold in the country that are produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The association, which advocates for Palestinian rights, has continued its call to boycott Israeli products during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when date consumption significantly increases.

Speaking to Anadolu, the association's president, Olivia Zemor, said a large portion of Medjool-branded dates sold in France "come from illegal Israeli settlements or companies complicit in the occupation."

Zemor said that some boxes indicate Jordan or Morocco as the country of origin but claimed that the products are in fact Israeli.

She noted that as part of the boycott campaign, some volunteers have been conducting awareness activities in supermarkets to inform consumers, stressing that their aim is to encourage the consumption of alternative products.

Recalling that under French regulations sellers are required to clearly indicate the country of origin, particularly for dried fruits, Zemor underlined that products originating from occupied Palestinian territories cannot be labeled as "Israel."

She also argued that boycotting these products has a negative impact on the Israeli economy, adding that some multinational food companies are also among the "boycott targets."