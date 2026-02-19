Gaza administration committee opens applications to form new police force

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) announced Thursday that it has opened applications to establish a new Palestinian police force in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement published on its website, the committee invited "qualified and committed individuals" to submit applications to serve the community and strengthen public security.

It said it aims to recruit Palestinian men and women with "high professional competence and a commitment to maintaining order and stability, supporting the rule of law and protecting society with discipline and national responsibility."

The committee described joining the force as "a national duty and an active contribution to rebuilding trust and security within Gaza's society."

It said the recruitment process targets individuals who demonstrate "professionalism, integrity and a sense of public responsibility, to be at the forefront of protecting families, safeguarding human dignity and helping shape a more secure future for coming generations."

The planned police force will be built on "solid foundations of accountability, transparency and respect for the law," the committee said.

Members of the force will operate under "clear codes of conduct and continuous oversight and accountability," the statement added.

The NCAG is a nonpolitical body formed under a Gaza plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. It is tasked with managing daily civil service affairs in the enclave.

It comprises 11 Palestinian figures and is led by Ali Shaath. The committee began operating from the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in mid-January but has yet to start work inside Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians face severe humanitarian conditions.

It has yet to begin operating from inside Gaza, despite Hamas saying it had completed logistical and administrative procedures to hand over civil governance duties.

Entry of committee members into Gaza requires field and security coordination through crossings controlled by Israel. No official explanation has been issued by the committee regarding the delay, and Israel has not commented on the matter.