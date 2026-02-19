Türkiye urged permanent ceasefire, inclusive political process in Sudan

Türkiye's UN envoy urged a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive political process in Sudan on Thursday, stressing that any resolution must be Sudanese-led to ensure lasting stability.

"Türkiye is gravely concerned regarding the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian situation in Sudan," Ahmet Yıldız said during a Security Council session on Sudan.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Sudan's territorial integrity, he said Türkiye supports "Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we consider very important for the stability of Sudan and the whole region."

Pointing to the role of external actors in prolonging the fighting, he said, "We also note with grave concern the negative impact of foreign interference in Sudan and its implications on the continuation of the conflict, as well as the potential spillover risks it creates on the wider region."

"Türkiye is of the opinion that the most effective way for ending the conflict is dialogue and diplomacy," he noted.

Emphasizing the need for a meaningful outcome of peace talks, he said Türkiye believes "that this outcome cannot be achieved if the dialogue is not owned and led by Sudan."

Calling on international partners to support a comprehensive solution, Yıldız added, "The efforts of the international partners should turn into an inclusive peace process that will enable a permanent ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive political process and accountability."

He also noted that Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian assistance and urged the Security Council to prioritize the humanitarian situation and facilitate Sudanese-led dialogue efforts.