Indonesian president pledges 8,000 'or more' troops to Gaza peacekeeping force

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday pledged 8,000 "or more" troops to the International Stabilization Force in Gaza at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington.

Despite the obstacles and difficulties, "we are very optimistic that with the leadership of (US) President (Donald) Trump, this vision of real peace will be achieved," he said. "There will be problems, but we will prevail."

"We will achieve our dream of peace in Palestine, a lasting and peaceful solution for the Palestinian problem, and in Gaza," he added.

The achievements of the ceasefire are "real." Therefore, "we reaffirm our commitment to contribute a significant number of troops, up to 8000 or more, if necessary; we are prepared to contribute the troops to take part actively in the International Stabilization Force to make this peace work," Prabowo added.