Postwar Gaza framework presented at Board of Peace meeting

Senior officials on Thursday presented a framework for Gaza's postwar governance, security, and reconstruction during a meeting of the Trump-backed Board of Peace, detailing proposals ranging from institutional rebuilding to the formation of a new Palestinian police force.

Nickolay Mladenov, director-general of the Board of Peace, announced the creation of a new administrative mechanism intended to support Gaza's future civilian leadership.

"Today we're very happy to announce that we're creating the Office of the High Representative for Gaza, of the Board of Peace, which will be there to support, to guide, and to assist the National Committee for the administration of Gaza, hopefully removing the roadblocks that they will be facing in taking over civilian and administrative control of the Gaza Strip," he said.

Mladenov said the office would operate under the supervision of the board and its executive body and coordinate with Israeli and Palestinian institutions, as well as an international stabilization force.

He also revealed that recruitment for a transitional Palestinian police force had already begun.

"As of this morning, we started the process of recruiting the Palestinian police force … and just in the first few hours, we have 2,000 people who have applied to join a new transitional Palestinian police force to be formed in Gaza under the authority of the National Committee, with the support of the Board of Peace trained in Egypt," he said.

According to Mladenov, the force would be central to restoring order during the transition phase.

"It is this Palestinian security force under the authority of the National Committee for the transition period that will allow us to ensure that all factions in Gaza are dismantled and all weapons are put under the control of one civilian authority," he said.

He thanked Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for supporting mediation efforts and emphasized that reconstruction depended on disarmament, saying: "There is no other option except the full demilitarization and decommissioning of all weapons in Gaza for reconstruction to begin and for people to have a new way of life going forward."

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair also addressed the meeting, describing Gaza's governance record as deeply troubled and calling for sweeping reforms.

"For decades, Gaza's governance has been characterized by extremism, corruption, ineffective institutions, and the complete absence of a route to prosperity for the Gazan people," he said.

Blair outlined a vision for Gaza based on functioning public institutions, economic opportunity and technological development.

"This is a vision of Gaza as part of the Middle East at peace … a genuine commitment to a region where, whether you're a Muslim, Jew, Christian, of any faith or none, you can rise by your own efforts, and feel your government by your side, not on your back," he said.

He added that President Donald Trump's proposed framework "remains the best, indeed the only hope for Gaza, the region and the wider world."