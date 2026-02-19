TURKISH PRESIDENT REMAINS COMMITTED TO GAZAS SECURITY STABILIZATION, RECOVERY, SAYS TOP DIPLOMAT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remains committed to security stabilization and recovery in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday.

Fidan made the remarks at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which convened in Washington under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump.

He said that "after two years of human suffering, (a) ceasefire in Gaza has been achieved, thanks to President Trump's personal engagement and our collective efforts."

"Yet the humanitarian situation remains fragile, and ceasefire violations continue to occur. A prompt, coordinated and effective response is therefore essential," said Fidan.

"President Erdoğan remains fully committed to Gaza's security stabilization and recovery. Türkiye has already been providing (an) immense amount of humanitarian assistance to Gaza," he said. "We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force."

"Türkiye will continue to support your (Trump's) efforts towards a just and lasting peace. We remain convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution. Let us work towards that objective for the benefit of all peoples of the region," he added.