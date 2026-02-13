CHINAS FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI, US MARCO RUBIO MEET IN MUNICH

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his US counterpart Marco Rubio met in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

The two are attending the 2026 edition of the Munich Security Conference.

A video record of the meeting showed Wang and Rubio holding talks along with their delegations.

No details on the outcome of the meeting were immediately available.

This was Wang and Rubio's second in-person meeting, following their first interaction in Malaysia last July.

The meeting comes as US President Donald Trump is expected to make his first trip to China, in his second term at the White House, in April.

The world's top two economies have seen ties stabilize since last November, after momentary tensions over Trump's steep tariffs.

Early this month, Trump spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the two met face-to-face in South Korea last October, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, with the Chinese leader issuing a warning on arms supplies to Taiwan.