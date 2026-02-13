Ukraine receives first drones from joint German production deal

Ukraine on Friday received its first military drones as part of a joint German-Ukrainian production project, with both countries pledging to further strengthen defense cooperation.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended a ceremony at an undisclosed production facility near Munich, where the initial batch of Linza drones was handed over.

"Just a few months after we signed our defense cooperation agreement, we are able to hand over the first Ukrainian drones produced in Germany," Pistorius said. "These drones will be delivered directly to the Ukrainian armed forces."

Zelenskyy, in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, thanked the German government for its military support and pledged to continue backing co-production projects in Europe.

The drones are manufactured by Quantum Frontline Industries, a partnership between German firm Quantum Systems and Ukraine's Frontline Robotics. Pistorius said the venture aims to produce 10,000 units by year's end.

"These drones are suitable for combat missions, as well as reconnaissance and logistical support," he added. "We're supporting Ukraine in its fight. But we also benefit ourselves. We're learning from the incredibly large amounts of data and from the vast amount of experience being gathered on the battlefield in Ukraine."





