Türkiye welcomes 'peaceful' parliamentary elections, reform referendum in Bangladesh

Türkiye on Friday welcomed the parliamentary elections and referendum on reforms, including constitutional amendments, in Bangladesh, saying they were conducted "in a peaceful manner."

"We hope that the results of the elections and the referendum, which observers from Türkiye also monitored, will contribute to democracy, stability and prosperity in Bangladesh," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its commitment to further developing relations with the South Asian country in every field in the period ahead.

Bangladesh held general elections on Thursday, the first since the 2024 popular uprising that ousted the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has won a two-thirds majority in the 300-seat parliament and is set to form the new government. The party's chairman, Tarique Rehman, is expected to become the new prime minister.





