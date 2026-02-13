UN urges parties to uphold commitments, resolve differences peacefully in Syria

The UN on Friday urged Syrian stakeholders to uphold their commitments and resolve differences peacefully, stressing that the country's transition period requires cooperation, respect for sovereignty and sustained humanitarian support.

"We encourage the parties to continue to uphold their commitments and resolve any implementation-related differences peacefully and expeditiously," UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone said in his first address to the Security Council.

He said the UN looks forward to the "full and swift implementation" of efforts aimed at the peaceful integration of northeast Syria, the protection of the rights of Syrian Kurds, and the safe, dignified and voluntary return of displaced persons so that people can live "in dignity and free from fear."

Addressing developments in the south, Cordone said Israeli military activity remains a concern.

"Still in the south, Israeli incursions and search operations have continued. There are reports of the aerial spraying of herbicides by Israel, causing damage to crops and pastures," he said.

"We reiterate our call for full respect for international law, Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also call on Israel to withdraw from areas it occupies in violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement," he added, voicing support for "the pursuit of mutually acceptable security arrangements between Israel and Syria."

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in rural Quneitra, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through, and destroying farmland.

After the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of Syria's Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement.

Syrians say the continued Israeli violations are undermining efforts to restore stability and hindering attempts to attract investment to boost the economy.

On the political track, Cordone said: "The next step in the political transition is the formation of the People's Assembly."

He reiterated the importance of ensuring that Syria's regions and diverse groups are meaningfully represented in the new body.

Highlighting the human toll of the conflict, Cordone said: "We shall never lose sight of the immense suffering and loss Syrians have endured over 14 years of conflict and decades of dictatorship."

He said Syrians hold "both hopes and fears, perhaps in equal measure," as the country moves forward in what he described as a new era that began in December 2024.

Cordone also stressed the need to maximize practical impact, avoid duplication and ensure that international efforts deliver tangible results, pointing to recent flash flooding in displacement camps in Idlib as a stark reminder of continuing humanitarian needs.

Briefing on behalf of UN relief chief Tom Fletcher, Lisa Doughten, director of the financing and outreach division at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said recent clashes in the country forced tens of thousands to flee their homes last month.

"Over 90% of those displaced are women and girls. Two-thirds are staying with host communities, straining already stretched households and services," she said.

Despite persistent challenges, Doughten said "encouraging indicators of real, if modest, improvements in the humanitarian situation."

According to the 2025 Food Security Assessment, food insecurity has eased, but "some 700,000 people are still facing severe food insecurity, while 6.4 million are moderately food insecure."

She added that since December 2024 more than 3 million refugees and internally displaced persons have returned to their home areas.

Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused severe flooding across parts of Idlib and northern Latakia, killing two children and affecting more than 5,000 displaced people, she said.

"Syria can turn the corner on humanitarian need, but only with decisive support" in diplomacy, recovery investment and sustained humanitarian funding, Doughten stressed.





