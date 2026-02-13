Apple secures trademark rights in Russia until 2036

US tech firm Apple has extended its rights to at least eight trademarks in Russia through 2036, according to records from the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) released on Friday.

The document showed that the California-based corporation successfully renewed the validity of its iconic "bitten apple" logo alongside several established brand names, including iWeb, Time Machine, and Mac Pro.

Under the renewed registrations, Apple maintains the legal framework to sell a range of products and services in Russia, including mobile phones, computers, headphones, software, and games, as well as the provision of communication services.

Apple continues to navigate a complex legal landscape in Russia, where it suspended all official product sales and exports in early 2022 due to the war in Ukraine.

Despite the absence of official retail operations, Apple devices remain available in the country through parallel import mechanisms authorized by the Russian government.

In January, the company also registered a new trademark in Russia for the first time in over a year, following an application process that is said to have begun in late 2023.





