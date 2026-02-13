 Contact Us
Türkiye's Erdogan discusses trade, counterterrorism cooperation with Iraqi PM Sudani

Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Published February 13,2026
The Turkish president spoke by phone on Friday with the Iraqi prime minister to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would continue taking steps to strengthen relations with Iraq in multiple fields, particularly trade.

The Turkish president also emphasized that increasing cooperation in the fight against terrorism would benefit both countries.