US approves more than $6.5B in possible military sales to Israel

The US State Department has approved potential foreign military sales to Israel totaling about $6.52 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The approvals include a possible sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment worth an estimated $3.8 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. Boeing and Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractors.

Separately, the department approved a possible sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and related equipment valued at about $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would be the principal contractor, it said.

"The proposed sale will improve Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations," the agency said.

The State Department also cleared a potential sale of Namer Armored Personnel Carrier power packs less transmissions, along with integrated logistics support and related equipment, with an estimated value of $740 million. Rolls-Royce Solutions America would serve as the principal contractor.

The US has long been criticized for providing support to Israel in its war in Gaza, where more than 71,600 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

Several American lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, frequently make calls for the US government to stop supplying weapons to Israel and being complicit in Israel's war in Gaza.