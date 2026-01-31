Robert College board member in Türkiye seeks donations from Epstein - documents

Email correspondence has emerged showing that a member of the Board of Trustees of Robert College sought donations and fundraising advice from the late disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails were included in newly released investigation files on Friday related to Epstein, which have reignited public debate following the partial disclosure of documents by the US Department of Justice.

Among the records is an email exchange dated Nov. 7, 2014, between Landon Thomas Jr., a board member of Robert College and journalist at The New York Times, and Epstein.

Thomas Jr. outlines the history and mission of Robert College, describing it as increasingly important in what he characterized as a more conservative social and political climate in Türkiye.

"In today's Turkey where influence of conservative Islam is creeping more and more into social life/education system, the mission of RC has never been more important, and its celebrating its 150 anniversary this year," he wrote.

Thomas Jr. asked Epstein's opinion on whether to approach the Gates Foundation for donations, saying the school was trying to raise awareness of its mission under what he described as an unsupportive political environment.

"Turkey, post the ISIS phenomenon, is taking a very conservative turn and we on the board are redoubling our efforts to let people know how important RC has become in this environment and under a government that does not think too highly of its mission," he said.

According to the correspondence, Thomas Jr. noted that Robert College's headmaster would be in New York and offered to arrange a meeting with Epstein if he wished.

He also noted that his father had served on the school's board and he, himself, had lived in Türkiye for years, before concluding what he described as a "shameless fundraising pitch" and asking for suggestions on other foundations or wealthy individuals to contact.

Epstein replied briefly, "Tell me more when we meet."

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.





