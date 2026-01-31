Epstein signed $25M agreement with Rothschild Group in 2015 - documents

A document dated Oct. 5, 2015, shows that Jeffrey Epstein, through his company Southern Trust Company Inc., signed a $25 million agreement with the Rothschild Group to provide risk analysis and algorithm-related services, according to records that have resurfaced publicly.

The document identifies the late convicted sex offender as president of Southern Trust Company Inc., a Virgin Islands-registered firm, and outlines a "Letter of Agreement" between the company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A., represented by Ariane de Rothschild.

Southern Trust Company was to collaborate with the Rothschild Group on "risk analysis" and the "application and use of certain algorithms," referred to collectively as "Specified Matters."

The agreement states that, in consideration for the work, the Rothschild Group would pay Southern Trust Company $25 million. The document specifies that the payment was linked to outstanding matters between Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. and the United States, and that payment would be made within three days after the Rothschild Group completed its payment to US authorities.

In addition to the $25 million fee, the agreement provides for the reimbursement of all travel and out-of-pocket expenses incurred by Epstein, Southern Trust Company, or its employees, representatives, agents or advisers in connection with the work.

The document includes confidentiality provisions, stating that any confidential or proprietary information identified by the Rothschild Group would be protected under the terms of the agreement.

The agreement was signed several years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges related to sex crimes in 2008, a fact that has drawn renewed scrutiny to his business dealings and financial relationships following the release of additional records linked to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.







