Trump says US has not shared Iran plans with Gulf allies

US President Donald Trump said Saturday his administration has not shared its plans with Gulf allies amid escalating tensions with Iran.

"We can't tell them the plan," Trump reportedly told a Fox News reporter. "The plan is that (Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise, we'll see what happens."

In the reported comments, later posted via US social media company X, Trump said Washington had a "big fleet" moving toward the region, and the buildup exceeded forces deployed ahead of a US military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Trump acknowledged that talks with Tehran were continuing but said the outcome remained uncertain.

"The last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear, didn't work," he said. "Then we took it out a different way, and we'll see what happens."

Trump was referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, which he has said "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities.







