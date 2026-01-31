Epstein email reveals plan to pursue frozen Libyan assets with help from former MI6, Mossad figures

Newly released documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein show the convicted sex offender and an associate discussed plans to pursue access to Libya's frozen state assets, including potential support from former British and Israeli intelligence officials, according to an email included in the files.

The correspondence surfaced after the US Justice Department released an additional batch of documents Friday related to the Epstein investigation.

The newly highlighted material includes a July 2011 email sent to Epstein that outlines what the sender described as financial and legal opportunities linked to political and economic uncertainty in Libya at the time.

According to the email, about $80 billion in Libyan funds were believed to be frozen internationally, including roughly $32.4 billion in the US. The sender described "stolen and misappropriated" Libyan assets as potentially worth three to four times that amount.

The correspondence argued that identifying and recovering even a small portion of such funds could generate "billions of dollars" in gains.

It also referenced expectations that Libya would need to spend at least $100 billion in the future on reconstruction and economic recovery, describing the situation as a broader opportunity.

The email characterized Libya as a country with significant energy reserves and strong literacy rates, factors it said could be advantageous for financial and legal initiatives.

It also stated that discussions had been held with some international law firms about working on a contingency-fee basis.

The message said certain former members of Britain's foreign intelligence service, MI6 and Israel's external intelligence agency, Mossad, had expressed a willingness to assist in efforts to identify and recover assets described in the email as "stolen."

The email emphasized that early involvement in such a process could represent a "significant opportunity."







