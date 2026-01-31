Israeli strikes kill dozens of Gazans despite ceasefire

Israeli air strikes killed 28 people including children in Gaza on Saturday, according to the Palestinian territory's civil defence agency, as the military said it attacked in response to Hamas.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire entering its second phase earlier this month, violence in the Palestinian territory has continued, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violating the truce agreement.

The latest bloodshed comes after Israel announced it would reopen the crucial Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Sunday for the "limited movement of people".

"Twenty-eight martyrs have been recovered, a quarter of whom are children, a third of whom are women, and one elderly man," the civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under the Hamas authority, said in a statement, adding that people were still missing under the rubble.

"Residential apartments, tents, shelters and a police station were targeted, resulting in this humanitarian catastrophe," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

A unit in an apartment building of Gaza City's Rimal neighbourhood was left entirely destroyed, and blood spatters from its inoccupants were visible on the street below, an AFP journalist reported.

"Three girls died while they were sleeping. We found their bodies in the street", Samer al-Atbash, a relative of the family, told AFP.

"What truce are you talking about? Everyone is deceiving everyone else," added Nael al-Atbash, another relative.

One strike hit the police station in the Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City, the territory's largest urban centre.

Gaza's general police directorate said seven people were killed in that attack, while Bassal said the dead included four women police officers.

"The killed included police officers and personnel as well as civilians who were present at the station at the time," the directorate said.

- Ceasefire violations -

About a dozen first responders rushed to the devastated building and pulled bodies from the rubble, an AFP journalist reported.

Another Israeli attack hit a shelter in Al-Mawasi, an area of south Gaza where tens of thousands of displaced Gazans live in tents and makeshift shelters, an AFP journalist reported.

Large plumes of smoke rose above the thousands of densely pitched tents.

The number of casualties from this strike was still not known.

Although people have been killed almost daily in Gaza since the start of the ceasefire on October 10, Saturday's toll was particularly high.

Israel's military said in a statement that the air strikes were retaliation for an incident on Friday in which eight Palestinian fighters exited a tunnel in the south Gaza city of Rafah, which it said violated the fragile ceasefire.

It said forces "struck four commanders and additional terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organisations across the Gaza Strip".

Gaza health ministry general director Munir al-Barsh told AFP that Israel "continues its serious violations of the ceasefire agreement amid a severe shortage of medical supplies, medicines and medical equipment".

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in a statement, condemned Saturday's strikes as "a brutal crime".

The health ministry, which operates under the Hamas authority, has said Israeli attacks have killed at least 509 people in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect.

Israel's military says four soldiers have been killed in the same period in Gaza in attacks.

- Rafah reopening -

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have meant that AFP has been unable to independently verify casualty figures or freely cover the violence.

Meanwhile, Israel has said Sunday's reopening of the Rafah crossing will be only for the "limited movement of people".

The reopening, a major demand of humanitarian organisations, is a key element in the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Israel had previously expressed its unwillingness to reopen the gateway until it received the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage to be held in Gaza, who was recovered earlier this week and laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's retaliation flattened much of Gaza, which was already suffering from previous rounds of fighting and from an Israeli blockade imposed since 2007.

The two-year war has left at least 71,769 people dead in Gaza, according to the health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.









