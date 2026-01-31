Lamine Yamal guides Barcelona to 3-1 win at Elche

 Contact Us
Barcelona eased to a 3-1 win at Elche to move four points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday, with goals from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

Published February 01,2026
Lamine Yamal scored ⁠one goal and created another as Barcelona ‍extended their lead at the ‌top of ‍LaLiga with a 3-1 victory over Elche on Saturday.

Barcelona moved to 55 points from 22 matches, four ahead of Real Madrid, who have a ⁠game in hand. Elche remained in 12th place with 24 points from 22 games.

Yamal opened the scoring for the ‌visitors before Alvaro Rodriguez equalised for Elche in an end-to-end first half.

Ferran ‍Torres and Marcus Rashford struck ‍to complete ‍the win, sparing ⁠the ‍blushes of wasteful Barca who had 30 efforts on goal in the ⁠match.