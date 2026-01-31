Lamine Yamal guides Barcelona to 3-1 win at Elche

Lamine Yamal scored one goal and created another as Barcelona extended their lead at the top of LaLiga with a 3-1 victory over Elche on Saturday.
Barcelona moved to 55 points from 22 matches, four ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand. Elche remained in 12th place with 24 points from 22 games.
Yamal opened the scoring for the visitors before Alvaro Rodriguez equalised for Elche in an end-to-end first half.
Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford struck to complete the win, sparing the blushes of wasteful Barca who had 30 efforts on goal in the match.