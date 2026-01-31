IRAQS SHIITE POLITICAL ALLIANCE SAYS PM CHOICE IS INTERNAL, REITERATES BACKING FOR MALIKI

Iraq's Shi'ite political ⁠alliance, the Coordination Framework, said on ‍Saturday that the selection of ‌the ‍country's prime minister was an internal constitutional matter and should take place without foreign interference, reiterating its support for former ⁠Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki as its candidate.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iraq on Tuesday ‌that if it picked the Iranian-backed Maliki as its prime minister ‍again Washington would ‍no longer ‍help the ⁠major oil ‍producer and close U.S. ally.







