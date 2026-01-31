82 metro stations, 300 parking lots in Tehran designated shelters amid tensions with US

As tensions escalate between Iran and the US amid widespread speculation of an imminent war, crisis management authorities in Tehran are leaving nothing to chance.

Speaking to the media in Tehran on Saturday, Ali Nasiri, Head of the Tehran Crisis Management Organization, said that the Passive Defense Committee of Tehran Municipality has conducted a comprehensive survey of existing shelters across the capital city.

According to the survey, approximately 518 old shelters located in schools were identified, but only about 20% of these are currently restorable.

Nasiri noted that 82 metro stations across Tehran have been officially designated as shelters and are being equipped with essential living facilities, including restrooms, water, and food reserves.

He added that the installation of shelter signs and labels at these stations will be completed soon.

Beyond the metro system, more than 300 other underground spaces, such as parking lots and public complexes, have also been identified as potential emergency shelters.

Once all necessary procedures are finalized and permits are obtained, these shelters will provide capacity for approximately 2.5 million residents.

Tehran's population is generally estimated to be between 10 and 12 million people, expanding to 15 to 16 million when the greater metropolitan area is included.

During the June 2025, direct military confrontation between Iran and Israel, the first time ever, residents in parts of Tehran had sought refuge in nearby metro stations.

Since the 12-day war, Iranian crisis management officials have taken significant measures, particularly in Tehran, to upgrade metro stations, parking facilities, and other locations as safe shelters for residents.

In recent weeks, the threat of another war has intensified after US President Donald Trump announced that a naval "armada" is en route to Iran, signaling potential military action.

The Iranian government has warned it will respond forcefully to any attack.