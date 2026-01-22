Zelensky, Trump begin meeting on sidelines of Davos forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump began their meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on the margins of the World Economic Forum.

Zelensky's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov told Ukrainian media outlets, including the state news agency Ukrinform that the meeting began.

Nykyforov has not provided any details regarding the substance of the talks at this stage.

In his earlier remarks, he said that Zelensky is also set to address the forum and join a panel discussion in Davos.

Earlier Thursday, US Envoy Steve Witkoff said at a Ukrainian event in Davos that "a lot of progress" had been made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and that negotiations are "down to one issue."