NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT TO SABOTAGE THIS CLIMATE OF HOPE IN SYRIA: TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY

No one has the right to 'sabotage' this climate of hope in Syria: Türkiye's UN envoy

Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yıldız on Thursday said recent developments in Syria marked the most consequential shift on the ground since the revolution, warning that no one had the right to undermine what he described as a new "climate of hope" for Syrians.

"The past weeks have marked the most consequential shift on the ground in Syria since the revolution," Yıldız told the UN Security Council, pointing to clashes in Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor that he said had significantly altered the situation.

He said the Syrian people and the government had "restored control over substantial parts of their territory," adding that these areas had been unlawfully seized by terrorist groups that exploited years of instability and subjected civilians to grave abuses.

Yıldız noted that recent developments demonstrated popular support for Damascus and rejected the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.

"The so-called SDF was neither Syrian nor democratic, nor a force. It was an extension of the PKK/YPG terrorists," he said.

Expressing alarm over reported attacks by what he called remnants of terrorist elements, he said: "Reports of destruction of civilian infrastructure and mass killings of civilians by the remnants of these terrorist elements, including in Hasaq province, are deeply alarming," adding that the events of the past two weeks had confirmed Türkiye's long-standing position on the terror group's nature.

Conveying support for Syria's unity, Yıldız said Türkiye backed efforts to build "a united, sovereign and independent Syria in which all ethnic origins, beliefs and sects coexist side by side," citing a presidential decree aimed at addressing problems faced by Syrian Kurds under the Assad regime, including in language and citizenship.

He welcomed a recently announced ceasefire and integration agreement, saying: "We hope that the ceasefire and full integration agreement announced by President (Ahmad) Al Shara will make an immediate and meaningful contribution to security and stability."

Calling on the terrorist PKK/YPG group to refrain from undermining the deal, Yıldız said the handover of border crossings, detention centers and camps to the Syrian government must proceed "smoothly and without delay."

"After more than 13 years of suffering immense loss and sacrifice, Syrians are embracing hope," he said, adding that "once again, no one has the right to ignore this reality or to sabotage this climate of hope."

Pledging Türkiye's continued support for Damascus, Yıldız said: "We will spare no effort to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist presence in Syria in all its forms and manifestations, and support the resolution and actions of the Syrian government."