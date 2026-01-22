Zelensky says US, Russia, Ukraine to hold first trilateral meeting in UAE on Friday and Saturday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the first tripartite meeting between the US, Russia, and Ukraine will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking at a plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, Zelensky said US representatives waited to see how his meeting with US President Donald Trump concluded.

"Now they are headed to Moscow, and my team will talk to the US representatives. This will be the first tripartite meeting in the Emirates, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. I hope the UAE is aware, because the Americans generally love surprising everyone, but this meeting should take place," he said.

Regarding his talks with Trump, Zelensky said the meeting "was good" and that documents on ending the war are nearly finalized.

"I really hope that the Russians will be ready for compromises, because it is not only the Ukrainian side that should be ready for compromises," he added.

Zelensky did not specify further details, such as timing or the level of delegations, but said: "Perhaps the meeting won't happen right away, perhaps we'll have to wait. But tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, we have scheduled tripartite meetings. This is better than the complete lack of dialogue."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed earlier in the day that President Vladimir Putin plans to meet the US representatives on Thursday evening.

Separately, US envoy Steven Witkoff said he and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Moscow on Thursday evening and then proceed directly to Abu Dhabi, where working group meetings are scheduled.