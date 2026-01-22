US extends support for Syrian government amid efforts to 'stabilize the country, rebuild national institutions'

The US on Thursday voiced strong support for Syria's new government, saying Washington is backing Damascus as it works to "stabilize the country" and rebuild state institutions following what it described as a fundamental shift in political and security trajectory.

"The United States extends its support to the Syrian government as it works to stabilize the country, rebuild national institutions, and fulfill the aspirations of all Syrians for peace, security, and prosperity," deputy UN envoy Tammy Bruce said at a Security Council session on Syria.

Noting that recent developments marked a turning point in US-Syria relations, she said, "Now, the situation has fundamentally changed. The new Syrian government joined the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in late 2025, pivoting to cooperation with the United States on counterterrorism."

Highlighting a transfer of security responsibilities, she added, "Damascus is now both willing and positioned to take over security responsibilities, including control of ISIS detention facilities and camps."

Bruce highlighted Kurdish inclusion, saying President Ahmad Al-Shara has affirmed that Kurds are "an integral part of Syria," adding that their integration into the new Syrian state would include citizenship rights, constitutional protections for language and culture, and participation in governance.

Calling the process the best chance yet for long-term stability, Bruce said, "While risks remain, this integration, supported by US diplomacy, represents the strongest chance yet for Kurds to secure enduring rights and security within a recognized Syrian nation-state."

"The United States is also ready to continue supporting respectful and productive conversations between Syria and Israel to turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations," she added.

Reiterating the US' goal for "a sovereign, unified Syria, at peace with itself and its neighbors, where equality, justice, and opportunity are extended to all of its people," Bruce expressed hope that "the UN Office of the Special Envoy will soon relocate from Geneva to Damascus."

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow was closely monitoring the "rapid" developments in Syria and noted efforts in "broadening government control."

"We urge all parties involved to cease efforts to sabotage the negotiations process and to refrain from any further confrontation which risks ratcheting up the spiral of violence and sending the situation out of control," Nebenzia said.

He also expressed support for a "pan-national dialogue with the participation of a wide spectrum of ethnic and faith groups" for the permanent stability in Syria.

Nebenzia criticized Israel for destabilizing Syria. "We're once again compelled to acknowledge that the solution to the many internal challenges in the Syrian Arab Republic is complicated by the ongoing illegal interference by Israel."

He called on Israel to show restraint and respect the "security and the territorial integrity of their Arab neighbors."

Syria's UN envoy Ibrahim Olabi said Damascus recognized past injustices faced by Kurds during the Assad regime.

Noting that the YPG/SDF terror organization failed to honor the March 10 deal. "Instead, it adopted a policy of deliberate delaying and breached its commitments," he said.

He said Damascus launched "a targeted and precise operation to enforce the law," holding the YPG/SDF terror organization "fully responsible" for any Daesh/ISIS detainee escapes.

Olabi welcomed US efforts to move detainees, noting that Syria "affirms its readiness to provide the necessary logistical and security support."

On Israel's continued incursions, Olabi said he saw "the extreme extent of the Israeli violations of the 1974 disengagement agreement and Israel's complete disregard of your esteemed Council resolutions" during his recent visit to Syria.