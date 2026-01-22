Zelensky says document on security guarantees with US ready

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) with US President Donald Trump (R) during their meeting on the sidelines of the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2026 (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv and Washington have reached an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, but it has yet to be signed.

Zelensky made the remarks at a press briefing following an hour-long meeting with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"When today we had a conversation with the American team ... and American president, and we all said that security guarantees are done, so the document is done, we need to sign," he said. "But it will come only after the war will stop."

Asked again about the status of the document, he reiterated: "We finished with the document. The document has to be signed by the sides, by the presidents, and then will go to national parliaments."

While an agreement on security guarantees is complete, territorial issues had not yet been resolved, Zelensky said, urging Russia to compromise.

"We speak about one issue, which is the most difficult, which has been not solved, and I think trilateral meetings will show each variant," Zelensky said.

Speaking at a Davos plenary session earlier in the day, Zelensky announced a tripartite meeting in the UAE on Friday and Saturday between Russia, the US, and Ukraine.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation will include head of the presidential administration Kyrylo Budanov and his first deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya, head of the National and Security Council Rustem Umerov, lawmaker David Arahammia, and chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

Earlier, President Trump told attendees that a settlement to end the war in Ukraine "is coming very soon," as he formally launched his proposed "Board of Peace" alongside other global leaders.

Commenting on Trump's initiative to create a new international body to address international conflicts, Zelensky said Kyiv was invited but cannot join it at the time of war with Russia.

"We've been invited," he said. "We will be in this board when the war will end. Now with Russians we are enemies Belarusians are allies for Russians. We can't be with them."

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace, a body for resolving international conflicts starting with Gaza.

According to statements from world leaders invited to join the board, membership is free for the first three years, after which permanent membership costs $1 billion.

The board's creation coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement that halted Israel's war on Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 71,000 people since October 2023.

Several countries, including Belarus, have already accepted Trump's invitation to join the board. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he instructed the Foreign Ministry to study the proposal.