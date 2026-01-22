TRANSATLANTIC TIES TOOK BIG BLOW, BUT EUROPE WONT JUNK 80 YEARS OF RELATIONS: EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Thursday that transatlantic relations have "definitely taken a big blow" over the past week, but stressed Europe is not prepared to discard decades of partnership with the US.

Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU leaders focused on transatlantic relations, Kallas said "unpredictability" has become the defining feature of the past year, making it necessary for the EU to prepare for multiple scenarios.

EU leaders met in Brussels to address developments with Washington, following tensions from US President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland due to its strategic Arctic position, abundant mineral resources and growing concerns about Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

"I think everybody's relieved with recent announcements," she said, referring to a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region that US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday after meeting NATO chief Mark Rutte.

"The transatlantic relations have definitely taken a big blow over the last week ... On the European side, we are not willing to junk 80 years of good relations, and we are willing to work for this," she added.

Kallas said recent developments have shown that EU-US relations "are not the same as they were," arguing that divisions between allies are "enjoyed" by Russia and China.

Emphasizing that the core security challenge remains the ongoing war in Ukraine, Kallas said allies must refocus their attention on supporting Kyiv and addressing broader security threats.

Kallas said concerns about Russia and China are shared on both sides of the Atlantic. "He's (Trump) concerned about Russia and China, we are also concerned about Russia and the economic coercion that comes from China. So we need to work together."