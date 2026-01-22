President Erdoğan highlights Türkiye’s role as emerging pole in 'reshaped world order'

Türkiye will become one of the central poles in the newly reshaped world order, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday.

"As in Syria, we are entering a new era in which we will reap the rewards of our sacrifices and efforts, and of having stood on the right side of history and conscience," said Erdoğan speaking at the 7th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Entrepreneurial Businesspeople Confederation.

"The world is slowly moving towards what we've been saying. The validity of our criticisms of global politics, which we have been making for years, is becoming apparent today," he said.

Erdoğan said that Türkiye's path and destiny are bright and new doors will open, new opportunities will arise, and possibilities beyond expectations will emerge.

"We are on a brand new journey where our epics will be recited from memory, our achievements will be talked about by friend and foe alike, and ultimately, a great and powerful Türkiye will emerge," he added.

He urged entrepreneurs and businesspeople to ignore economists who, for years, have been waiting for Türkiye to fall into crisis, chaos, turmoil, and economic hardship.

"We will not give credence to the dark scenarios that economic hitmen market as predictions," he said.