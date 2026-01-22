NATO cannot negotiate on behalf of Denmark, Greenland, says Danish premier

The Danish prime minister reiterated Thursday that Greenland's sovereignty is not up for negotiation, stressing that NATO cannot negotiate on behalf of Denmark or Greenland.

"As I understand it, NATO and the US President (Donald Trump) have talked about increased NATO engagement in the high north and in the Arctic region," Mette Frederiksen told Danish media following her meeting with Keir Starmer, at Chequers, the official country residence of the UK prime minister in Buckinghamshire.

"We are happy about that. It is something we have asked for from the Danish side," she said, according to Danish broadcaster DR.

But she reiterated that NATO cannot negotiate on behalf of Denmark and Greenland.

NATO "does not have a mandate to negotiate on behalf of Denmark and Greenland about our relationship," said Frederiksen.

Her remarks came one day after NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Trump met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amid tensions between allies in Europe and the US about Trump's push to acquire Greenland.

Trump announced shortly after the meeting that a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established.

She added that the UK and Denmark have talked and agreed that the diplomatic and political work they are currently initiating with the Americans must continue.

Frederiksen thanked Starmer and the UK as a whole "from the bottom of my heart" for the "very strong support" regarding pressure on Greenland.

The US president has shown interest in Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources and concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.