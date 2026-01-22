Plane carrying US envoys Witkoff and Kushner lands in Moscow

The aircraft, a Bombardier Global 7500 business jet, presumably carrying US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, arrives at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, Russia, 22 January 2026. (EPA Photo)

A plane carrying US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner landed at the Moscow Vnukovo airport on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin, the American peace negotiators will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss options to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wirkoff said he and Kushner will travel to Abu Dhabi after the talks in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the first trilateral talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are scheduled in the UAE on Friday and Saturday.