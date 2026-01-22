Spain’s king calls for EU strategic autonomy in 'dark' times

Spain's King Felipe VI warned Wednesday that the European Union cannot accept, "much less endorse, geopolitical approaches from another era as if they were signs of a new time" as he addressed the European Parliament.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, Felipe told lawmakers that Europe's unity is its strength, stressing that "force without principles is equivalent to barbarism."

The Spanish monarch spoke alongside Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at a plenary session marking the 40th anniversary of Spain and Portugal's accession to the EU, which took place on Jan. 1, 1986.

Felipe defended European foreign policy, describing it as one "which advocates for rules-based solutions and dialogue as a means to resolve conflicts and promote peace, stability and cooperation."

He said that in what he described as "dark" times, the idea of Europe has never been more necessary, encouraging continued efforts toward strategic autonomy, including work "on strengthening the European pillar within the Atlantic Alliance," according to the report.





