Trump announces bid for World Expo 2035

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US intention to bid for the World Expo 2035.

"The Great State of Florida has expressed strong interest in hosting the Expo in Miami, which I fully support. Miami Expo 2035 can be the next big milestone in our new Golden Age of America," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he appointed Miami native Secretary of State Marco Rubio to chair the efforts of coordinating and advancing the event.

Hosting the World Expo, he added, the US would generate significant economic benefits, including job creation and economic growth.

"I now have the Honor of hosting as the 47th President, plus America250, G20 Doral, and the G7. I look forward to winning and participating in the Miami Expo 2035!" he added.