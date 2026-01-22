Italy welcomes Trump’s move to suspend planned tariffs on Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to suspend planned tariffs on some European countries, saying continued dialogue among allied nations is essential.

"I welcome President Trump's announcement to suspend the imposition of tariffs scheduled for February 1st on certain European countries," Meloni said in a post on the US social media company X's platform.

She added that the move reflected Italy's longstanding position on transatlantic relations, saying: "As Italy has always maintained, it is essential to continue fostering dialogue between allied nations."

Trump earlier announced that he would pause the tariffs after saying a framework had been reached on a future deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added, without providing further details.

Last week, Trump said Washington would impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting on Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June unless there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

European leaders rejected Trump's threats against the eight European nations, reiterating solidarity with Denmark and vowing collective action.

Greenland has attracted Trump's attention due to its strategic Arctic position, extensive mineral resources, and alleged concerns about a growing Russian and Chinese presence.



