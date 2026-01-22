Italy needs more time to decide on joining Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’: Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that her country needs more time to decide on joining US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Gaza, citing constitutional issues.

Meloni told broadcaster Rai News that a "constitutional incompatibility" issue doesn't allow them to sign immediately during the signing ceremony.

She reiterated an "openness" to joining the board, however.

"It is not a smart choice, for Italy and for Europe, to exclude ourselves from a body that is, in any case, interesting," she said.

Meloni cited a "compatibility issue" between the board's statute and Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, "under which we can cede parts of our sovereignty only on conditions of equality among states" to international organizations aimed at ensuring peace and justice. She argued that this is not the case with the board.

Asked whether the "Board of Peace" could become a "private UN," she said that "no body can replace the United Nations."

"The Board of Peace was created within the framework of a UN resolution. There are other aspects that are problematic for us," Meloni added.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a ceasefire agreement that halted Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.