Israeli president meets Somaliland leader in Davos amid recognition controversy

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Thursday with the leader of Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



In a post on the US social media company X, Herzog said he was "pleased" to meet Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi during the annual gathering.



He said he welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides and expressed hope for expanding bilateral cooperation "for the benefit of both peoples."



On Dec. 26, Israel announced that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism across the region.



Somalia also reaffirmed its firm and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, rejecting the Israeli move.



Somaliland has operated as a de facto self-governing entity since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received international recognition as a sovereign state.





