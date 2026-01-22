European leaders welcome US announcement on future Greenland deal

European leaders welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday of the framework of a future deal on Greenland and his decision to suspend planned tariffs on some European countries.

"The day is ending on a better note than it began. We welcome that POTUS (Trump) has ruled out to take Greenland by force and paused the trade war. Now, let's sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the KoD (Kingdom of Denmark)," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said it was "positive" that they are "on the path to de-escalation" and that the tariffs are off the table while reiterating the importance of working together as the US, Canada and Europe within NATO "to strengthen security in the Arctic region and counter threats from Russia and China."

"Good that Trump has now also backed away from tariffs against us who have supported Denmark and Greenland. The demands for relocated borders have received well-deserved harsh criticism. That is also why we have repeatedly stated that we will not let ourselves be blackmailed. It seems that our work together with allies has had an effect," Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard wrote on X.

Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson also welcomed the announcement, underlining that the European pressure has been "valuable."

"The government has consistently stressed that the blackmail surrounding Greenland has been absurd. But it also underscores what I have said several times: we are living in a new, uncertain world, but we also have our destiny in our own hands. I will continue my work to 'Trump-proof' our economy," Svantesson noted.

"We cannot afford to rest on our laurels," she added.

German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil told broadcaster ZDF that pressure within the US and from Europe led to Trump's reversal on the punitive tariffs he had previously announced against several European nations.

"There was growing criticism in the United States, and there was growing criticism from Europe and also internationally, and I think that changed something for Donald Trump as well," he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also welcomed the announcement on X, highlighting that "it is essential to continue fostering dialogue between allied nations."

Trump said Wednesday on his Truth Social platform that a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.

Last week, Trump said Washington would impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting on Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June unless there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

Greenland has attracted Trump's attention due to its strategic Arctic position, extensive mineral resources, and alleged concerns about a growing Russian and Chinese presence.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.



