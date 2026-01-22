Canadian premier meets NATO chief, Swedish leader on Arctic security at Davos

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met separately with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss Arctic security, Greenland and Ukraine.

In his meeting with Rutte, the two leaders "reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said, adding that they "underscored that decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to make."

The statement noted that they "recognised the test facing the NATO Alliance" and said the first response "must be to ensure the security of the Arctic, including accelerating new investments in the Alliance's northwestern flank."

It also added that Carney "noted Canada's mission to quadruple defense spending over the next decade," including investments to reinforce Arctic sovereignty.

Carney and Rutte also discussed peace talks on Ukraine and "underscored the importance of the Alliance's support for advancing Ukraine's peace and security."

In a separate meeting with Kristersson, the leaders "reaffirmed the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," and agreed that "decisions about the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to decide," the statement said.

They discussed Arctic cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contact.

"To catalyze massive investment in Canada, the Prime Minister met with business leaders from companies with a combined market capitalisation of approximately $10 trillion-representing immense potential for new investments in Canada's infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, and defence sectors," said another statement by Carney's office.

During his meetings, Carney underlined Canada's goal to "unleash $1 trillion in investment over the next five years, while building a stronger, more sustainable, and globally competitive economy," it added.