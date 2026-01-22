Brazil’s Lula, Modi of India discuss ties, global issues, including Gaza

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ties and global issues, including the situation in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Lula wrote on US social media company X that he and Modi had a call, and he would visit India from Feb. 19-21.

He said the two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation, and reaffirmed their "commitment to the defense of peace in Gaza and around the world," as well as to multilateralism and democracy.

Modi wrote on X that the two leaders "reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead."

"Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," he added.

Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America, with trade reaching $12.54 billion in 2024. Both nations are members of the BRICS economic group.