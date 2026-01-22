11 killed amid heavy snowfall, rains in Afghanistan: Report

An Afghan man walks past graffiti on a blast wall with an Arabic calligraphy inscription during snowfall in Kabul on January 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

At least 11 people were killed in heavy rain and snow in Afghanistan, Kabul-based Tolo News reported Thursday, citing officials.

The National Disaster Preparedness Agency said heavy rain and snow in the provinces of eastern Parwan, Wardak, southern Kandahar, northern Jawzjan, Faryab and central Bamiyan caused the fatalities, and injured four others.

Officials said urgent support is being delivered to affected families through available resources, including the distribution of food and non-food items.

The Ministry of Public Works reported that heavy snowfall, ongoing storms, and strong winds have forced the temporary closure of several major highways and roads, including the Salang Highway, one of the country's most critical routes.

It noted that it is prepared with snow-clearing machinery, ready staff and cooperation from contracted companies to reopen blocked routes once weather conditions improve.