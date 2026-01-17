US governor accuses Trump of trying to ‘stoke a civil war'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to "stoke a civil war" amid nationwide protests about a fatal shooting by a federal immigration agent in the state of Minnesota.

Trump "is trying to stoke a civil war in this country. It is a disgrace what he's doing in Minneapolis," he said, referring to the Jan. 7 killing of an American mother of 3 by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis.

Protests have continued across the US following the fatal killing.

Newsom described the Trump administration as a "wrecking ball presidency," arguing the US is now "poorer and sicker" with job creation at its lowest since 2003.

He also criticized trade policies, noting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently lowered tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which Newsom claimed betrays American manufacturing.

Warning of a "code red" with "white supremacy" and corruption, Newsom urged Americans to "take back" the House of Representatives and Senate to protect the republic.



