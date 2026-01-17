Trump invites Erdogan to join Gaza peace board as founding member

US President Donald Trump, as the founding chair of the Board of Peace for Gaza, has invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the board.

"On January 16, US President Donald Trump, in his capacity as the founding chairman of the Board of Peace sent a letter inviting our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to become a founding member of the Board of Peace," said Burahanettin Duran, Türkiye's communications director, in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Duran said the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2803, supported the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, which was announced by Trump and led to a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave. In this regard, he added, the Board of Peace and its bodies are being established to ensure security and reconstruction of Gaza.



