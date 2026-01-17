EUROPEAN LEADERS WARN OF DOWNWARD SPIRAL ON TRUMPS NEW TARIFF THREAT

News World European leaders warn of 'downward spiral' on Trump's new tariff threat

Warning that fresh tariffs would "undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa issued a joint statement Saturday in response to President Trump's threat to penalize eight European nations over the Greenland dispute.

"Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," the two said in posts on social media.



Trump earlier said the United States would impose additional 10% tariffs on imports from the European countries from February 1, citing disagreements over Greenland.



Trump has repeatedly said he seeks to own Greenland in order to guarantee security in the Arctic region amid concerns about threats from China and Russia.





Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the tariff would apply to all US imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland - and would rise to 25% from June if no deal is reached for the US to buy Greenland.



Largely autonomous Greenland is part of the territory of Denmark, a NATO member. Greenland has said it does not wish to become part of the US, while NATO allies say the US does not need to control the island to protect the Arctic.



Trump is further angered by the European NATO members which have sent soldiers to the Arctic island for a reconnaissance mission ahead of a military exercise.



But von der Leyen and Costa said the exercise was in line with the need to strengthen security in the Arctic and did not pose a threat to anyone.



"The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US."











