Thousands of Danes, Greenlanders gather in protest against US threats

Thousands of Danes and Greenlanders are gathering on Saturday across numerous cities to protest against the recent US threats to take over Greenland.

Demonstrations in support of Greenland were announced in the Danish cities of Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg, as well as in the Greenlandic cities of Nuuk, Aasiaat, Qaqortoq and Ilulissat, according to Danish broadcaster TV2.

A massive turnout has been reported across Denmark, making it difficult to keep track of the total number of participants, as protesters repeatedly chant that Greenland is "not for sale" and belongs to Greenlanders.

Greenland's public broadcaster KNR reported that more than 15,000 demonstrators were present in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, where protesters also marched to the US Embassy.

In Nuuk, Greenland's capital, streets are also expected to be filled with Greenlanders later in the day as they seek to send a message to Washington.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.