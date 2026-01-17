CHINA, RUSSIA BENEFIT FROM TRUMPS GREENLAND TARIFF THREAT: KALLAS

Tariffs imposed by the ⁠US on European allies undermine prosperity on both ‍sides of the Atlantic and play ‌into the ‍hands of China and Russia, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday.

"China and Russia must be having a field day. They are ⁠the ones who benefit from divisions among allies," Kallas said in a post on X in response to U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's vow to impose tariffs on allies resisting his demand to acquire Greenland.

"Tariffs ‍risk making Europe and ‍the United ‍States poorer and undermining ⁠our shared ‍prosperity. If Greenland's security is at risk, we can address this inside ⁠NATO."











