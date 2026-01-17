Don’t 'provoke' your 'daddy’: Russian envoy mocks Europe on Trump’s Greenland tariffs

Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, warned Europe on Saturday that it should not "provoke their daddy," after the US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose new tariffs on eight European countries for the Greenland dispute.

"Trump slaps 10% tariffs on the UK, Denmark, France, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, and Norway over their 'dangerous game' of sending military to Greenland," Dmitriev wrote on US social media company X.

He added that the tariffs amount to "about 1% per soldier sent to Greenland."

Dmitriev, who is also part of Russia's delegation in talks with the US on Ukraine, earlier referenced NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte calling Trump "daddy" in posts.

Trump said Saturday that Washington will impose new tariffs on goods from the eight countries starting Feb. 1, with rates rising sharply in June, citing "national security" concerns linked to Greenland.

In a post on his social media company Truth Social, Trump said imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and Finland would face a 10% tariff, increasing to 25% on June 1.

He said the measures would remain in place until a deal is reached for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland." Trump has long asserted the US' intention to take over Greenland from Denmark, arguing that Washington requires the autonomous Arctic territory in the interest of "national security."







