Pakistan, US conclude joint counter-terrorism exercise

The militaries of Pakistan and the US have concluded a joint counter-terrorism exercise, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"This week, U.S. and Pakistan Army Soldiers completed training at Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Center during Exercise Inspired Gambit, which focused on combined infantry skills and tactics, and counterterrorism operations," CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

"Training exercises like this between the U.S. and Pakistan strengthen our long-standing defense ties."

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's army, the 13th edition of their bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit-2026, was conducted on Jan. 8-16 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Pabbi area of Punjab's Kharian district.

The exercise aimed to "enhance bilateral military cooperation through the exchange of counter-terrorism experiences, refinement of CT drills and procedures, and development of interoperability."



