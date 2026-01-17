Irish AI minister voices concerns about X’s Grok tool

Ireland expressed concerns about US social media company X's AI tool Grok following a meeting with the company's executives.

Minister for Artificial Intelligence Niamh Smyth welcomed "corrective actions" taken by X, after the company told her that Grok has been "disabled from removing or reducing clothing on individuals worldwide".

The move comes after X confirmed it will "geoblock" the ability of all Grok and X users to create images of people in "bikinis, underwear, and similar attire" in jurisdictions where the actions are deemed illegal.

It follows widespread outrage about features that allowed users to digitally undress images.

During the meeting, Smyth expressed her "serious dismay" that non-consensual intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material were being generated and posted on the platform.

"I emphasised that the sophistication of safeguards must match the sophistication of the technology," she said after the meeting.

But Smyth said that "concerns remain regarding Grok as a standalone app, and this is something Government will examine further."

She added that she "will continue to monitor the situation closely and am scheduled to hold an in-person follow-up meeting with X in the near future to ensure adequate and enduring protections remain in place."