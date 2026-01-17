Protesters in London remove Iranian Embassy flag for 2nd time in week

Demonstrators outside the Iranian Embassy in London tore down the national flag from the balcony for the second time in a week during a rally supporting protests in Iran.

A protester climbed onto the balcony of the diplomatic mission in the Kensington district, completely dismantling the flagpole and throwing it to the ground before waving a pre-1979 "Lion and Sun" flag.

The individual attempted to escape by traversing the balconies of adjacent buildings but was detained by police after descending to the street level.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed the suspect was arrested on charges of criminal damage, trespassing on a diplomatic site and assaulting police, while reporting that several officers sustained minor injuries from thrown projectiles and fireworks.

Authorities issued a dispersal order following the clashes and confirmed multiple additional arrests for violent disorder and public disturbance, significantly increasing police presence in the area.

The incident follows a similar breach on Jan. 10, when a demonstrator scaled the same balcony to replace the flag, prompting concerns about the security of the diplomatic mission despite police assurances.



